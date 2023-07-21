8,769 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,530,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.78 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

