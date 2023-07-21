9,606 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,606 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,715,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,521.00.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

