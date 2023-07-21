AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.67.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AB Volvo (publ) ( OTCMKTS:VLVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

