AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.67.
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $22.21.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.