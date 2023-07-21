abrdn plc Has $14.55 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,059,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,807,000 after purchasing an additional 141,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $97.52 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $118.37. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.57.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

