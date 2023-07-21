abrdn plc Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Laurentian dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

