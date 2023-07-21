AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $292,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PG opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.