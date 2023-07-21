AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 176 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

