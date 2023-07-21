Affinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average of $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

