Agree Realty’s (ADC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.50 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADC opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 163.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

