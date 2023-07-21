Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,912,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,427,045 shares of company stock worth $300,387,637 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus upped their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

