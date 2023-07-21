Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Trading Down 4%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $343.62 and last traded at $346.10. Approximately 158,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 860,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 943.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Align Technology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

