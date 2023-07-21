Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.16.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $28.96 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after buying an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 72.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

