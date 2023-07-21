Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,959 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

