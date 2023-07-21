American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.41.

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $177.02 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

