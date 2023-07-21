Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.77.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

