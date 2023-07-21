AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

AMREP Trading Down 1.1 %

AMREP stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. AMREP has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMREP by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AMREP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP during the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2022, it owned approximately 17,000 acres in Sandoval County, New Mexico.

