Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.42.
Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $199.44.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $208,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 43,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $853,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
