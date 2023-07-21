Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.42.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $208,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 43,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $853,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.