Analysts Offer Predictions for Halliburton’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

