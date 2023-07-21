Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,379,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 1,945,318 shares.The stock last traded at $39.40 and had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

