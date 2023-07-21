Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after purchasing an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $382,261,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APTV. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

