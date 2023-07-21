Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,009,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

