Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,162,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.