Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,429,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 124,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 699.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 42.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,254,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $448.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock valued at $38,891,141 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

