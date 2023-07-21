Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,128,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 83,427 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 77,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOV opened at $85.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

