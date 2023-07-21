Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 39,745 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,178,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.37 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

