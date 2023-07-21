Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,589 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,888,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.