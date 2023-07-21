Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,734,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Trading Down 7.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $155.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $140.62 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

