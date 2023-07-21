Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,207 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,197,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,652,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,332,000 after buying an additional 1,224,302 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,085,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,277,000 after buying an additional 917,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 4.1 %

SHOP opened at $65.44 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

