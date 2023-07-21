Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,042 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $518,166,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Shares of ULTA opened at $462.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.03. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

