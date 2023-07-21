Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,934 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,307,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.



iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.



