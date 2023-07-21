Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,293 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,293 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,442,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Target by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

TGT opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

