Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 33,519 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 33,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,456,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,478 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 52,324 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 288.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

