Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $550.15 Billion in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,145,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 1,187.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 244,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

C3.ai Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE AI opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.38. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,243 shares of company stock worth $21,596,080 in the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

