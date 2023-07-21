Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $589.57 Billion in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $589,570,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $122.31.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

