Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $611.67 Billion in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,665,000,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,810 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,138,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,454,648.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 960,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 960,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

