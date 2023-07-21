Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $638.01 Billion in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,014,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $658,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

