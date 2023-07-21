Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $648.69 Billion in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,692,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,137 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,564,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,885,000 after acquiring an additional 179,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,252,000 after acquiring an additional 657,257 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

