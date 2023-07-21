Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $730.87 Billion in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,873 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,872,000,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

