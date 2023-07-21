Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $604.03 Billion Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,029,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after acquiring an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.