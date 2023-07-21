Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $604.03 Billion Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,029,000,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after acquiring an additional 61,073 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 76,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.