Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $718.66 Billion Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,658,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 143,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of UJUL opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

