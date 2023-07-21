Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,245,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NYSE HD opened at $319.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $320.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

