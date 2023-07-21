Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,108,000,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TPLE opened at $23.47 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $63.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Announces Dividend

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.