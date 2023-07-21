Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,866,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Industries Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $103.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

