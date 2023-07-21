Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,919,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in LG Display by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 269,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,205 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Stock Down 4.4 %

LPL opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.06). LG Display had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

