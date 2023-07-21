Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,649 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,137,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Argus decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $70.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

