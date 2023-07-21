Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,868 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,980,000,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,180,000 after buying an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $219.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.63 and a 200-day moving average of $230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

