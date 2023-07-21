Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,977 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,816,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $10,199,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after acquiring an additional 530,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.35, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

