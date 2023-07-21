Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,001 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,575,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

