Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $539.74 Billion Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,665 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,744,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.