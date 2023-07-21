Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $722.29 Billion Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,292,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $54,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $20.13 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,444.44%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

